BJP's Bansuri Swaraj slammed Arvind Kejriwal over his new accommodation, asserting that AAP is "rattled" by corruption revelations. She accused the Delhi CM of betraying his promises and misusing taxpayer funds for personal luxury.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday asserted that members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are "quite rattled" by the new revelation of their corruption as her party launches a scathing attack over the criticism of Arvind Kejriwal's new accommodation in Delhi.

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Bansuri Swaraj Alleges Betrayal and Misuse of Funds

Bansuri, at a press conference, said, "Today, Parvesh Verma has raised a crucial issue. As you have just witnessed, the members of the AAP appear quite rattled. When Kejriwal and the AAP first emerged, they aspired to position themselves as an alternative. They made a multitude of promises to the people of Delhi. They were the product of the Anna movement, yet they subsequently betrayed Anna-ji. Today, even their own people are no longer standing by them."

The BJP leader further alleged that the AAP convenor toured the entire country at the expense of Punjab taxpayers and misused public funds during his tenure. "The people of Delhi have seen through their true colours. The electorate of Delhi has rejected Kejriwal. The voters of Delhi desired to see the capital move forward on the path of progress. Come winter, out comes the muffler--along with a cough. This entire attire is merely a prop for their charade," she said.

Pointing fingers at Arvind Kejriwal's tenure, the New Delhi MP said, "During the COVID-19 crisis--precisely when Delhi needed him the most--he was busy constructing his 'Sheesh Mahal' (palace of mirrors). Later, he headed to Punjab and flagrantly misused public funds. Kejriwal was touring the entire country at the expense of the Punjab taxpayers. Even before he held office as an MLA or Chief Minister, he resided in a government bungalow in the Lutyens' zone. This is sheer hypocrisy," added Swaraj.

'Sheesh Mahal Part Two': Parvesh Verma's Jibe

Swaraj's remarks came after BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh took a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling his new Type-VII government bungalow "Sheesh Mahal part two."

Verma's remarks followed the former Delhi CM's move to the new Type-VII government bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Parvesh Sahib Singh accused Kejriwal of betraying the people of Delhi by opting for luxuries in his bungalow. The BJP leader said, "One who betrayed people of Delhi, who came to power in the name of Anna Hazare, showing pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. One who said I will not take residence and car from the government is Delhi's Rahman Dakait. We will today show you Sheesh Mahal part two."

"He made sheesh mahal that too at the time when Delhi's public was suffering from COVID. An extension was also being created for Rs 70 crore. After losing elections, he went to Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia took possession of government residences near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bhagwant Mann is tense with these people," he added.

He recalled Kejriwal's promise of leading a life of a common man without using government facilities, and said, "Now, when he got a new bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. When the pictures of it came out, we were astonished. The man who said he would live simply today lives in a luxurious manner. This is a government-allocated house, but the money invested in this house is not government funds. Last time he said that the PWD invested the money, but in this house, every penny invested is private money. His own bedroom is looking like Goa's 7-star hotel room. There are a total of five bedrooms."

The "Sheesh Mahal" allegations first surfaced last year after the BJP accused him of excessive expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to the 6 Flagstaff Bungalow.