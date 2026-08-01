The Gujarat government is boosting cancer care as lung cancer cases surge. The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) has seen a steady rise, registering 4,830 patients in 5 years, with men comprising 81.4% of cases.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya, the State Government is committed to providing the best possible treatment for serious diseases, including cancer, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Rising Lung Cancer Cases

According to the GLOBOCAN 2022 report, more than 1.12 lakh new lung cancer cases and over 98,000 deaths are estimated in India every year. Globally, around 26 lakh new cases and more than 18 lakh deaths are reported annually, making lung cancer the deadliest form of cancer worldwide.

The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI), Ahmedabad, has recorded a steady rise in lung cancer cases over the past five years. GCRI registered 813 patients in 2021, 865 in 2022, 933 in 2023, 1,086 in 2024, and 1,133 in 2025, taking the total to 4,830 patients. Of these, 3,931 (81.4%) were men and 899 (18.6%) were women.

Risk Factors and Symptoms

The major risk factors for lung cancer include smoking bidis, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, passive smoking, air pollution, and prolonged exposure to harmful industrial chemicals such as asbestos. Symptoms like a persistent cough, coughing up blood, difficulty breathing, chest pain, voice changes, or sudden weight loss should not be ignored. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical advice immediately.

Advanced Treatment at GCRI

Established in 1972, the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) provides advanced treatment for lung cancer patients. The institute is equipped with robotic surgery, PET-CT, 3 Tesla MRI, 128-slice CT Scan, bronchoscopy, and advanced radiation therapies such as CyberKnife, TrueBeam, and TomoTherapy. Chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are also available free of cost or at subsidised rates under government schemes such as PMJAY-MA, the CMO said.

Call for Awareness and Early Detection

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Since its early symptoms are often mild or non-specific, many cases are diagnosed late. However, greater awareness, complete tobacco cessation, timely screening, and advanced treatment can significantly improve survival and save lives.

To raise public awareness, the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) has urged citizens with the message, "Quit Tobacco, Save Your Lungs - Get Screened Early, Save Life." (ANI)