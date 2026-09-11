Gujarat government exempts serving defence personnel, their spouses, former soldiers, and widows of martyrs from Panchayat Tax. This decision provides property tax exemption on one residential property owned by them within a Gram Panchayat's limits.

Honouring Service and Sacrifice According to the Gujarat CMO, this decision will provide property tax exemption on one residential property owned or occupied by an eligible beneficiary within the limits of a Gram Panchayat in Gujarat. The provision will benefit serving defence personnel and their spouses, former soldiers, and widows of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.This decision will provide direct financial relief to soldiers and their families while expressing the State Government’s respect for their service and sacrifice to the nation. Exempting their homes from Panchayat Tax is a key step towards supporting the welfare of soldiers and their families.The special provision for widows of the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice reflects the Government’s sensitivity and respect for their sacrifice. By providing tax exemption on the residential homes of families of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the State Government has expressed its gratitude to the families of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.The tax exemption is limited to one residential house used by the eligible beneficiary. The provision aims to provide direct financial relief to soldiers and their families by reducing the tax burden on their residential homes. Amendment and Implementation Process Before taking this decision, the State Government had issued draft rules proposing amendments to the existing rules. In December 2025, the draft rules were published in the Extraordinary Gazette of the Government of Gujarat, inviting objections and suggestions from concerned persons. After carefully considering the objections and suggestions received, the Government has now issued the final amended rules.Exercising the powers conferred under the Gujarat Panchayats Act, 1993, the State Government has notified the Gujarat Gram and Nagar Panchayats Taxes and Fees (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The amended rules will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.This decision is a significant step towards the welfare of soldiers and their families. By exempting residential houses from Panchayat Tax for serving soldiers defending the nation, veterans and widows of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice, the State Government has conveyed a strong message of respect and gratitude: “We also stand with the families of those who protect the nation.” (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government has amended the ‘Gujarat Gram and Nagar Panchayats Taxes and Fees Rules, 1964’ to exempt residential houses owned by serving defence personnel, their spouses, former soldiers and widows of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice from ‘Panchayat Tax’.According to the Gujarat CMO, this decision will provide property tax exemption on one residential property owned or occupied by an eligible beneficiary within the limits of a Gram Panchayat in Gujarat. The provision will benefit serving defence personnel and their spouses, former soldiers, and widows of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.This decision will provide direct financial relief to soldiers and their families while expressing the State Government’s respect for their service and sacrifice to the nation. Exempting their homes from Panchayat Tax is a key step towards supporting the welfare of soldiers and their families.The special provision for widows of the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice reflects the Government’s sensitivity and respect for their sacrifice. By providing tax exemption on the residential homes of families of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the State Government has expressed its gratitude to the families of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.The tax exemption is limited to one residential house used by the eligible beneficiary. The provision aims to provide direct financial relief to soldiers and their families by reducing the tax burden on their residential homes.Before taking this decision, the State Government had issued draft rules proposing amendments to the existing rules. In December 2025, the draft rules were published in the Extraordinary Gazette of the Government of Gujarat, inviting objections and suggestions from concerned persons. After carefully considering the objections and suggestions received, the Government has now issued the final amended rules.Exercising the powers conferred under the Gujarat Panchayats Act, 1993, the State Government has notified the Gujarat Gram and Nagar Panchayats Taxes and Fees (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The amended rules will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.This decision is a significant step towards the welfare of soldiers and their families. By exempting residential houses from Panchayat Tax for serving soldiers defending the nation, veterans and widows of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice, the State Government has conveyed a strong message of respect and gratitude: “We also stand with the families of those who protect the nation.” (ANI)