    Gujarat Election Mehsana Result 2022 Live: Will BJP be able to retain Mahesana, Unjha?

    Gujarat Election Mehsana Result 2022: The Mehsana district comprises of seven Assembly constituencies and among them --- Mahesana and Unjha --- are the important seats for the BJP, Will the saffron party continue its reign?

    Gujarat Election Mehsana Result 2022 Live updates
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 7:28 AM IST

    Mehsana district is well-known in North Gujarat for its socioeconomic and political influence, but it is also well-known because Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is located there. After the 2017 Patidar agitation, the BJP suffered significant setbacks because the Mehsana district is heavily influenced by Patidars, Thakors, Chaudharies, and Patels.

    Voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 was held in a two phases. The results of seven assembly seats and the fate of the candidates will be announced today.

    Becharji Assembly seat: Thakor Bharatji Sonaji of Congress had won in the last election from Becharji seat, this time Thakor Amrutji Babuji got a chance in his place. Thakor Sukhaji Somaji came out to fight him on behalf of the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party gave a chance to Sagarbhai Rabari from here.

    Kadi Assembly seat: The BJP has given chance to Karsanbhai Solanki, Congress to Pravinbhai Parmar and Aam Aadmi Party to Hargovan Dabhi from SC seat Kadi. Apart from this, 4 independents are also trying their luck from this seat. Karsanbhai Solanki had won from this seat in the last election.

    Kheralu Assembly seat: The BJP has fielded Sardar Bhai, Congress has fielded Mukesh Kumar Desai, Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Dinesh ji from Kheralu seat. At the same time, 3 independents are also trying their luck. This seat was won by BJP's Bharat Singh Dabhi in the last election.

    Mahesana seat: The elections for the Mehsana Assembly constituency are one of the highlights for a number of reasons. The absence of Nitin Patel, a former deputy chief minister and a prominent figure in the Mehsana district, is one of the primary causes. AAP's first-time participation in Gujarat elections may potentially prove to be a crucial factor. In this election, BJP has given the ticket to Mukesh Patel in Nitin Patel's place. On the other hand, Congress has named PK Patel as its candidate and the Aam Aadmi Party has placed its bets on the Patidar face.

    Unjha Assembly seat: Asha Patel, a BJP legislator, represented the Unjha assembly seat. In December 2021, Patel passed away from dengue in a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The Unjha assembly district has always been a bastion for Congress. From 1995 until 2019, the grand old party controlled the seat. In the 2017 general election, Asha Patel won the Unjha seat for the Congress party. Subsequently, she switched to the BJP and won the byelection once more. KK Patel of BJP, Arvind Patel of Congress and Urvish Kumar Patel of Aam Aadmi Party have contested from Unjha seat. 

    Vijapur Assembly seat: In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai won Vijapur Assembly constituency seat after securing 72326 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas by a margin of 1164 votes. Expressing confidence in him, the party has given him a chance this time too. Dr. CJ Chavda contested from Congress and Chiragbhai Patel from Aam Aadmi Party. At the same time, two independent candidates have also contested from this seat.

    Visnagar Assembly seat: In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai won Visnagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 77496 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Mahendrakumar S. (Mahesh Patel) by a margin of 2869 votes. This time again, BJP has given opportunity to R. Ganesh Bhai Patel. Meanwhile, Congress gave opportunity to Kirti Bhai Patel and Aam Aadmi Party to Advocate Jayantilal Mohanlal Patel.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 7:28 AM IST
