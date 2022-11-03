Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5, counting of votes on December 8

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The electoral roll published on October 10, 2022, had over 4.9 crore registered electors, out of which 4.04 lakh are people with disabilities, over 9.8 lakh are above the age of 80 senior citizens, and 4.61 lakh are first-time voters.

    The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the voting for Gujarat Election 2022 will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8.

    To note, the tenure of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023. 

    Making the announcement, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the electoral roll published on October 10, 2022 had over 4.9 crore registered electors, out of which 4.04 lakh are people with disabilities, over 9.8 lakh are above the age of 80 senior citizens and 4.61 lakh are first-time voters.

    The CEC further said that 51,782 polling stations would be set up across 182 assembly constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. For hassle-free comfortable voting experience, availability of Assured Minimum Facilities will be ensured at all polling stations. A Special Observer to be deputed. 

    Kumar further detailed that 1274 polling stations will be managed entirely by women polling and security staff to ensure an enhanced voting experience. There will be 182 polling stations in which Divyangs will welcome voters. For the first time, 33 polling stations would be set up and managed by the youngest available polling staff to motivate young voters.

    As implemented in the Himachal Assembly election, the EC is ensuring that technology allows everyone's participation and transparency. Citizens can access information about any kind of Electoral Malpractices from ECI's cVigil App. Citizens can also complain anonymously, CEC Kumar said, adding that action will be taken within 100-minute timeline.

