Harsh Sanghavi's Children's Day Celebration

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi celebrated Children's Day with school students and extended warm wishes on the occasion on Friday.

Taking it on X, he wrote, "Let their steps advance--this is our thought, this is our hope, for in the strong future of children lies hidden the development of India. Heartfelt wishes on Children's Day!"

In a video accompanying the post, Dy CM Sanghavi is surrounded by a group of children. He interacted with the school students and distributed sweets through a fun game.

History of Children's Day in India

Meanwhile, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of Independent India. Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

Remembering 'Chacha Nehru'

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh. He passed away on May 27, 1964.

He became the first Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the country's freedom struggle. On this day, various activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, including games and competitions, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and hold commemorative events on this day.

From Universal to National Children's Day

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day. Before 1956, India also used to celebrate Children's Day on that day. After the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day. (ANI)