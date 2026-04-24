A young man, Dinesh Solanki, was allegedly beaten to death by three brothers in Gujarat's Rajula over a year-old love affair involving their sister. Police said the accused attacked Dinesh with belts and a rope after confronting him at a farm near Bhakshi village on April 18. He later died in hospital. All three accused were arrested within hours.

A young man was allegedly beaten to death by three brothers in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said. The shocking incident took place near Bhakshi village in Rajula taluka. The victim, identified as Dinesh Solanki, had earlier been in a relationship with a woman named Sonal. About a year ago, Dinesh had eloped with her and taken her to Morbi. Sonal returned to her family after around two months, but tensions between both families never fully ended. Police said Sonal's brothers had allegedly threatened Dinesh several times since then.

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How the attack happened

On April 18, Dinesh travelled from Morbi to Bhakshi village to collect farm labourers. Later that evening, he went to a friend's farm and was sitting there. At around 8.30 pm, three men arrived on a motorcycle. Police identified them as Rajesh alias Rakesh Solanki, Sursingh Solanki and Kewal Solanki.

The accused allegedly took Dinesh a short distance away to a secluded spot. There, they confronted him over his past relationship with their sister.

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Beaten with belts and rope

According to police, the three brothers brutally attacked Dinesh. Rajesh allegedly removed his belt and started beating him. Sursingh struck him with a rope, while Kewal also joined in using a belt.

Investigators said Dinesh was assaulted repeatedly for nearly two hours. He suffered multiple serious injuries and was left badly wounded in the field.

The attackers then fled the scene.

Died during treatment

Dinesh was quickly taken to hospital, but doctors could not save him. He died shortly after receiving treatment.

The murder has shocked residents across Rajula and nearby villages.

Police arrest all three accused

Rajula Police registered a murder case immediately. Given the seriousness of the crime, special teams were formed to track down the suspects.

Using technical surveillance and local informants, police arrested all three accused within hours.

Further investigation is now underway.