Ahmedabad Rural Police's SOG seized banned Chinese manja worth ₹2.34 crore across Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In a separate incident in Mehsana, the State Monitoring Cell seized methamphetamine worth over ₹10 lakh, arresting three individuals.

Crackdown on Banned Chinese Manja

Ahead of the Uttarayan festival, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Ahmedabad Rural Police has cracked down on the illegal manufacture and sale of banned Chinese manja, seizing material worth ₹2.34 crore from multiple locations across Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Based on inputs gathered during an investigation by the Sanand Police Station, SOG teams conducted coordinated raids in Sanand, Bavla, Vadtaman, Koth, and Anand. During the operations, police recovered more than 52,000 reels of prohibited Chinese manja, along with vehicles, mobile phones, machinery and raw material used for its production. In Sanand, four accused were arrested with 39 boxes containing 1,872 reels of banned manja worth ₹7.48 lakh. In Bavla, police seized 3,864 spools valued at ₹12.91 lakh from a factory premises. Another major seizure was made near Vadtaman Chowkdi, where an Eicher vehicle transporting 2,400 spools worth ₹9.60 lakh was intercepted. Additional recoveries were made in Anand town, where 672 spools worth over ₹2 lakh were seized. Following these seizures, police traced the supply chain to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where an illegally operating factory manufacturing synthetic Chinese manja was sealed by local police. From the unit, officials seized finished reels worth approximately ₹1.5 crore, along with machinery and raw materials valued at around ₹50 lakh. Separate cases have been registered at the relevant police stations under applicable legal provisions, and further investigation is underway to apprehend the absconding accused involved in the network, officials said.

Methamphetamine Worth Over ₹10 Lakh Seized in Mehsana

In another incident, the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of the Gujarat Police conducted a raid on MalGodam Road near Mehsana Railway Station on November 19 and 20, 2025. The operation resulted in the seizure of 108.660 grams of methamphetamine drugs valued at ₹10,86,600. According to officials, the SMC team, led by PI G.R. Rabari and PSI V.K. Rathod, arrested three individuals: Ashok Bhakhararam Bishnoi, Jagdish Hariram Bishnoi, and Suresh Viraram Bishnoi, all residents of Jalore, Rajasthan. The accused were found to be in possession of the contraband and were operating a drug trafficking network. The SMC has registered a case under sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act. (ANI)