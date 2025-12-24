Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched a statewide programme for Type-1 Diabetes to provide holistic treatment to all affected children. The initiative will make care available in remote areas and provide free treatment kits to families.

Gujarat Launches Statewide Type-1 Diabetes Programme

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed the resolve of the State Government to establish a holistic treatment system to ensure that not a single child suffering from Type-1 Diabetes (juvenile diabetes) in the state is deprived of treatment facilities. He expressed this resolve while launching the statewide Type-1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) Treatment and Control Programme from Gandhinagar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the press release, CM Patel stated that this statewide campaign is being launched with a health service-orientated approach to ensure that treatment for type 1 diabetes is available even at primary health centres and community health centres in remote areas of the state and that all children suffering from this disease are covered under treatment. He said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to build a healthy and prosperous nation, and for this purpose, he has launched the world's largest health security and care scheme, Ayushman Bharat, to ensure quality healthcare even for the poorest citizens. Not only this, but he has also placed strong emphasis on the promotion of yoga to help people maintain good health. At the same time, if anyone suffers from a serious illness, the government stands firmly by them through treatment support provided under the Ayushman Card."

CM Patel added that this concept of Ayushman through yoga reflects the Prime Minister's holistic approach.

Free Treatment Kits and Comprehensive Support

According to the release, the Chief Minister stated that the State Government has also resolved to control this disease through accurate diagnosis and timely treatment of children suffering from Type-1 Diabetes. On the occasion of the launch of this statewide campaign, while distributing treatment kits to children suffering from Type-1 Diabetes, the Chief Minister said that to ensure the burden of treatment does not fall on families, the State Government provides free injections, glucometers, and other essential treatment materials.

Focus on Broader Child Healthcare

The Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the State Government has focused on all three aspects of child healthcare: precaution, prevention, and a positive lifestyle. By launching the School Health Programme in the state's schools, health check-ups of an average of over 1 crore children are conducted every year. During these check-ups, if any child is found to require further treatment, they are referred to government hospitals, where the state government provides super-speciality treatments such as kidney, heart disease, cancer, and liver transplants free of cost.

He added that over the past 11 years, more than 2,18,000 children have received such treatment.

Call for Lifestyle Changes and Prevention

The Chief Minister said that due to current lifestyles and stressful living conditions, the incidence of diabetes is increasing even among adults and youth. Stating that it can be prevented through lifestyle changes, he noted that the Prime Minister has urged citizens to remain cautious about the growing challenge of obesity by reducing oil consumption in their daily diet by 10 per cent and adopting regular physical exercise as a way of life. The Chief Minister appealed to all citizens to embrace this message.

The Chief Minister also called for realising the vision of Viksit 2047, as envisioned by the Prime Minister, through a healthy and prosperous 'Viksit Gujarat'.

The event was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, MLA Ritaben Patel, Gandhinagar District Panchayat President Shilpa Patel, Gandhinagar BJP President Ashish Dave, District President Anil Patel, Principal Secretary of Health Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Health Commissioners for rural and urban areas Harshad Patel and Ratankanvar Gadhvi Charan, along with senior officials of the Health Department, doctors, children, and their families, as well as district and city office bearers. (ANI)