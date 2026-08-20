During his US visit, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel presented the state as India's growth engine for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027. He urged the Gujarati diaspora to invest in GIFT City and highlighted opportunities in semiconductors, AI, and data centres.

On the fourth day of his US-Canada visit, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a compelling presentation on Gujarat's role as India's growth engine in the context of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027 at an event organised by Vishv Umiya Foundation in Washington.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, during the event, the Chief Minister interacted with the Gujarati diaspora and held detailed discussions on Gujarat's holistic development, financial discipline, new investment opportunities, and the vast growth potential of emerging sectors such as GIFT City, semiconductors, AI, data centres and biotechnology. Explaining the objective of the Gujarat delegation's visit to the US, the Chief Minister stated that various business meetings are being held to attract more investment to Gujarat, establish new industries and promote the development of emerging sectors. He particularly noted that the meetings held in Silicon Valley had been successful.

Favourable Investment Climate and Holistic Development

Speaking about the favourable and reliable environment for investment in Gujarat, he said that Gujarat has secured an important position in the country's economic development and that active efforts are now being made to increase investment in new sectors, the release said. Chief Minister stated that Gujarat has focused on both economic development and basic infrastructure. He said the State Government aims not only for economic growth but also to improve the lives of citizens through better water, electricity, urban amenities and other essential services. In a democracy, people evaluate the government not only through economic figures but also on the basis of the changes they experience in their daily lives. He added that Gujarat has made significant progress in areas including electricity, water and employment.

Appeal to Invest in GIFT City

As per the release, the Chief Minister urged the global Gujarati community to invest in GIFT City. He stated that Gujaratis across the world have created wealth and capital through their hard work. He further said that investment in GIFT City would enable this capital to contribute to Gujarat's development, while providing individual benefits to investors and further strengthening the financial economy.

Highlighting the State's financial discipline and robust administrative system as important strengths, the Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has followed an approach of advancing development on the foundation of good governance, discipline and a transparent system, the release added.

Spotlight on Emerging Sectors

Speaking about new opportunities in semiconductors and data centres in the State, the Chief Minister stated that Gujarat is establishing a strong presence in new-age sectors such as semiconductors and data centres. The State's available infrastructure, industry-friendly environment, financial ecosystem and favourable government policies are creating opportunities for large-scale investments and employment in these sectors.

In addition, the Chief Minister also discussed the potential of Gujarat's hospitality and hotel sectors. He said that the State offers vast investment opportunities in tourism, hospitality and hotels. With increasing industrial and business activities, new investments in these sectors will boost employment and the local economy, the press release noted.

Call for Global Collaboration

Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the global Gujarati community's participation in the development of the State. In this context, he stated that Gujaratis residing abroad, investors and representatives of the business community can play an important role in Gujarat's development journey. Gujarat will achieve new heights of development through the convergence of global investment, new technology, entrepreneurship and global experience.

As Gujarat continues to advance across various sectors including industry, finance, semiconductors, data centres and hospitality, he expressed confidence that the convergence of the government, business community and global Gujarati community would further accelerate the State's development. (ANI)