Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation for a new Jilla Seva Sadan in the Vav-Tharad district. The ₹70 crore project will be built on 39 acres and will host over 30 district-level offices to provide streamlined government services.

The newly formed Vav-Tharad district will soon be equipped with a modern, state-of-the-art Jilla Seva Sadan. This Seva Sadan will provide a strong impetus to the holistic development of the district. According to a release from the Gujarat CMO, the launch of this significant development project has taken place in the Vav-Tharad district, which will be hosting the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day for the first time.

Foundation Stone Laid for New District Hub

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone and unveiled the plaque for the Jilla Seva Sadan, to be constructed across an area of 39 acres in Tharad, at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore. The event was graced by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary, and the Minister of State, Swaroopji Thakor.

A Step Towards Good Governance

In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of good governance, the construction of Jilla Seva Sadan at the district headquarters has been adopted to ensure that citizens can conveniently access all government services from a single location. Taking this approach forward, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will develop this advanced Seva Sadan in the newly formed Vav-Tharad district, the release noted.

The new Jilla Seva Sadan will be equipped with more than 30 district-level offices of various state government departments, including the office of the District Collector. This will enable citizens to avail services from multiple departments in one place, resulting in the saving of time and resources while enhancing administrative efficiency.

Eco-Friendly and Modern Amenities

The Vav-Tharad Jilla Seva Sadan will be developed in accordance with green building standards. It will feature amenities such as a solar rooftop system, rainwater harvesting facilities, a spacious meeting hall, modern elevators, and basement parking, as per the release.

On this occasion, Deodar MLA Keshaji Chauhan, District In-charge Secretary Nagarajan, District Collector J.S. Prajapati, District Development Officer Kartik Jivani, Roads and Buildings Secretary P.R. Patelia, Special Secretary J.A. Gandhi, Superintending Engineer L.D. Chaudhari, Executive Engineer Tejas Mangukiya, along with other officials and a large number of citizens, were present. (ANI)