Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has introduced clear guidelines for land demarcation to ensure a uniform method for correcting measurement discrepancies in promulgated villages, aiming for a transparent, farmer-centric resolution process across the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has issued clear guidelines for land demarcation in a high-level meeting of the Revenue Department to ensure a uniform method and systematic disposal of applications for correcting measurement discrepancies in promulgated villages across the state.

According to the CMO, through this decision, CM has adopted a farmer-centric approach to safeguard rural farmers' interests by ensuring the transparent and accurate resolution of objections related to land measurements after promulgation, while also promoting Ease of Doing Business.

District-Level Land Demarcation Committees

He instructed that Land Demarcation Committees be made operational in districts across the state under the chairmanship of the Collector, and that periodic reviews of district-level land demarcation work be conducted.

Such district-level committees will comprise the Collector, Resident Additional Collector, SLR/Deputy Director of Land Records, Prant Officer, DILR, Mamlatdar, TDO, Land Acquisition Officer, and representatives of the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency or other acquiring institutions, the release stated.

Categorization of Land Discrepancies

Following the directives issued by the CM, the Revenue Department has classified applications for correction of post-promulgation measurement discrepancies under land demarcation into seven categories to ensure systematic and smooth disposal.

Accordingly, the categories include situations where there is no reduction in government or public interest land and no objections have been raised. Another category covers cases where there is no reduction in government or public interest land, no objections are pending, and no landholder has raised any objection. There are also cases where there is no reduction in government or public interest land, but objection applications are pending. There is a reduction in government or public interest land along with pending objection applications. Another category involves a change of possession, such as exchange or alteration, in more than 30 percent of the survey numbers in a village. Some cases relate to villages where objections are limited to a specific area. There are also situations where the area has changed in more than 30 percent of survey numbers, resulting in cascading effects and significant changes in land configuration. Finally, there are villages where promulgation has not taken place.

Streamlining Resolution and Empowering Officials

The CM has also instructed that complex issues related to the correction of measurement discrepancies under land demarcation be resolved swiftly and that applicants should not be required to visit government offices. For this purpose, additional powers have been granted to Taluka Development Officers and Mamlatdars, and the Mobile Magistrate Court Committee will take action and provide a resolution in accordance with Sections 119 and 120 of the Gujarat Land Revenue Act and Rules 21(1), 21(2), and 21(3) of the Land Revenue Rules, 1972, the release noted.

The Chief Minister directed the Revenue Department to ensure that as many measurement discrepancy issues as possible are resolved quickly and transparently through a uniform statewide land demarcation procedure, enabling citizens to experience effective and accountable good governance.