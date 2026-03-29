Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel opened a new four-lane flyover at Satadhar Junction, Ahmedabad. Built for Rs 90 crore, the 936-metre bridge aims to significantly ease traffic congestion, bringing much-needed relief to commuters in the area.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed four-lane flyover bridge at Satadhar Junction in Ahmedabad.

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New Flyover to Ease Ahmedabad Traffic

According to a press release by the Gujarat CMO, the flyover has been built at Satadhar Crossroads on the road connecting Naranpura to Sola Science City by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at an estimated cost of around Rs 90 crore.

Measuring 936 metres in length and 16.60 metres in width, the flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the area. The inauguration has brought a sense of relief among commuters.

The proposal to construct the flyover at Satadhar Junction was suggested by the Chief Minister himself. Funding for the project was allocated under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Darshanaben Vaghela, local MLAs, AMC Administrator Mukesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, other senior officials, former AMC office bearers, and local residents, the press release stated.

In an X post, Bhupendra Patel noted that the flyover will provide relief from traffic in the area. He wrote, "Inaugurated the newly constructed four-lane flyover bridge at Satadhar Junction in the Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad. On the road from Narolpur to Sola Science City, at the Satadhar four-way intersection, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has built a four-lane flyover bridge at an approximate cost of 90 crore rupees. This flyover bridge will provide relief from traffic problems."

Other Development Projects Launched

Earlier on Saturday, the Gujarat CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for around 45 development projects worth Rs 751.20 crore undertaken by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

According to a release, CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the newly constructed EWS-II housing worth Rs 119.05 crore, providing modern homes to 1,010 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Additionally, he inaugurated the Regional Transport Office building and a new vehicle test track built at a cost of Rs 9.78 crore. (ANI)