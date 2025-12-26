Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the National Tribal Trade Fair-2025 in Surat to promote "Vocal for Local." The three-day fair aims to boost tribal industries, artisans, and MSMEs, fostering self-employment and business expansion.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated the three-day National Tribal Trade Fair-2025 at Vasrai in the newly formed Ambika taluka of Surat district and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Vocal for Local, Local for Global" would be effectively realised through this fair.

Fair's Objectives and Scope

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the fair will provide a new direction to the contribution of tribal industries, traditional artisans, handicrafts and MSMEs in building Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said the event has been organised through the collective efforts of the tribal community and supporting organisations with the objective of motivating tribal youth towards self-employment and providing a common platform for MSMEs, entrepreneurs and businesses to expand trade and industrial activities.

The fair, being held from December 26 to 29, features over 370 stalls, including more than 80 tribal cuisine stalls, participation of over 700 representatives from across the country and MSME-focused business workshops. The Chief Minister said the event will also strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Inauguration of Development Projects

In the presence of Finance and Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel and Minister of State Jayram Gamit, the Chief Minister also carried out the e-foundation stone laying and e-inauguration of various development works worth Rs. 858 crore undertaken by the Roads and Buildings Department in Surat district.

CM on Youth Empowerment and Tribal Welfare

The Chief Minister said that Gujarat has played a significant role in implementing the Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance and swadeshi by transforming youth from job seekers into job providers through self-help women's groups, startups and skill development centres. He also referred to the Rs 2 lakh crore Janjati Kalyan Yojana launched by the Prime Minister, calling it a guiding force for the holistic development of tribal communities nationwide.

Leaders Applaud Initiative

Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel said the development journey initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat is being carried forward under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He said the Tribal Trade Fair aims to preserve tribal culture while creating employment opportunities for tribal youth in industry and business.

Mahuva MLA Mohan Dhodia said the government has reached the doorstep of the tribal community to empower it and described the fair as an important opportunity to promote tribal entrepreneurs. He also congratulated the state government on the creation of the new Ambika taluka.

President of the Samast Adivasi Samaj, Pradeep Garasia, said the fair includes around 400 stalls and aims to promote Vocal for Local, natural farming and tribal food traditions, while enabling entrepreneurs to achieve self-employment. He also said plans are underway to establish an eco-friendly business centre.

The event was attended by Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Antra Singh Arya and Chairperson of the ST Welfare Parliamentary Committee. Faggan Singh Kulaste, District Panchayat President Bhavini Patel, Bardoli MP Prabhubhai Vasava, Valsad MP Dhavalbhai Patel, several MLAs, senior officials and representatives of tribal organisations from across the state. (ANI)