Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel stated the govt is working for public service and industrial development, inspired by PM Modi. He stressed simple laws for ease of operations and ensuring Gujarat remains a leader in Ease of Doing Business.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, addressing the felicitation ceremony organised by the Ship Recycling Industries Association in Bhavnagar, stated that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spirit of ‘Nation First’ and dedication to service, the state government is continuously working towards public service and industrial development.

Focus on Ease of Doing Business

The CM emphasised the need for simple laws, policies and regulations to ensure ease of operations for citizens and industries. He said the government is continuously introducing reforms to maintain Gujarat’s position as a leader in Ease of Doing Business, as per the release.

Vibrant Gujarat and Industry Support

The CM said that Vibrant Gujarat, launched in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has helped establish Gujarat as a global investment platform. He said the government will prioritise providing simple and convenient arrangements for industries participating in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit. He further added that the government is strengthening its monitoring system to ensure timely disbursement of subsidies to industries. He emphasised that government assistance should reach industries promptly and effectively when needed, as stated in the release.

Vision for Aatmanirbhar Gujarat

The CM said that the government is introducing sector-specific and industry-specific policies with transparent and simplified procedures. He expressed confidence that joint efforts by the government and industry will help advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and Viksit Bharat. The CM expressed gratitude to the Ship Recycling Industries Association for its continued support and called upon it to continue contributing to Gujarat’s industrial growth.

Distinguished Attendees

The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Energy and Bhavnagar District In-charge Minister Kaushik Vekariya, Mayor Usha Talreja, District Panchayat President Ashok Ladhava, MLAs Sejal Pandya, Shivabhai Gohil, Bhikhabhai Baraiya and Gautam Chauhan, and prominent leaders Digvijaysinh Gohil and Kumarbhai Shah. Municipal Commissioner Dr NK Meena, Collector Dr Manish Bansal, President of the Ship Recycling Industries Association Vishnu Kumar Gupta, Vice President Sanjay Mehta, Assistant Secretary Anil Jain, President of Saurashtra Chamber of Commerce Tejas Sheth, and members of various associations were also present. (ANI)