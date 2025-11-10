A prayer meeting was held at Gujarat University for Padma awardee Joravarsinh Jadav, attended by CM Bhupendra Patel. He was honoured for his legacy in preserving Gujarat's folk arts through 110+ books and founding the 'Virasat' museum.

A prayer meeting was held at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, on Sunday in memory of renowned writer, researcher, and Padma awardee Late Joravarsinh Jadav, who left a lasting legacy on Gujarat's folk arts, folk life, and rich cultural heritage through over 110 books, a release said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the meeting and offered heartfelt floral tributes to the revered departed soul.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Remembering a Cultural Icon

Late Joravarsinh Jadav, apart from being a writer and researcher, was also a devoted protector of folk arts and artists who kept Gujarat's cultural heartbeat alive. His unique journey of promoting and preserving folk art, which began in the small village of Akru, remains a remarkable chapter in the state's cultural history. He was honoured with the Padma Award by the Government of India in 2019 and had served as the Vice Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi. He also founded the Gujarati Folk Museum, "Virasat," which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

A large number of folk artists, litterateurs, citizens, and admirers attended the prayer meeting, paying their heartfelt tributes. (ANI)