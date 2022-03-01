Gujarat Budget 2022: Know when will it be presented, all you need to know

The budget session is anticipated to be dominated by discussions and arguments around Covid-19 fatalities, paper leaks in government recruitment tests, and crimes against women and farmers.

The Gujarat Assembly's budget session will be conducted from March 2 to March 31. Kanubhai Desai, the finance minister, will submit the state budget on March 3. This would be the first budget of the Bhupendra Patel government, and with an assembly election year, a plethora of sops are likely to be announced. Governor Acharya Devvrat's remarks would kick off the session. Sukhram Rathwa will head the opposition in the legislature. During the budget session, Congress is likely to engage in aggressive posturing.

While the pandemic has had an impact on the state government's budget, it is expected to invest extra funding for social welfare programmes during the election year. The budget session is anticipated to be dominated by discussions and arguments around Covid-19 fatalities, paper leaks in government recruitment tests, and crimes against women and farmers.

The Gujarat government may release a drone technology policy during the upcoming assembly budget session, as demand for drone technology grows by the day. Other regulations and licencing requirements for the use of drones in other industries, such as agriculture, are expected to be developed.

Drones might be used to administer medication in the field, monitor conditions during storms and curfews, and transport cargo. Drone technology is expected to provide job opportunities shortly, prompting the state government to train specialised drone flying. Based on this policy, several limits can be imposed, such as where to operate drones, how to get a licence, and what protections must be followed.

