Bihar Budget 2022: Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad announces Rs 2.3 lakh crore Budget; focus on health, education

The Nitish government presented its Budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. On the second day of the session, deputy Chief Minister and also Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad presented a budget of Rs 2,37,691 crore.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Tarkishore Prasad said that the GDP growth rate in the state is estimated to be 9.8 percent. The Budget focuses on health, education, industry, agriculture, and rural-urban infrastructure. According to the Deputy Chief Minister, an amount of Rs 800 crores has been invested in the state so far.

Also read: Bihar Budget 2022: Interesting sights witnessed on first day of session

Highlights of the Budget speech:

· A provision of over Rs 29,000 crores has been made in the Budget on basic facilities including roads, health, and education in rural areas.

· A provision of Rs 1,64,374 lakh has been allocated for the industry sector. Under Budget 2022-23, Rs 16,134 crore has been allocated for health. Rs 7,712.30 crore allocated for agriculture.

· Rs 1,23,757 lakh have been allocated for the welfare works related to women and children.

· The ‘Kushal Yuva Program’ has been allocated Rs 225 crore and Rs 200 crore has been allocated to the Chief Minister’s Self-Help Allowance Scheme.

· The ‘Swacch Gaaon, Samriddh Gaaon’ scheme has been allocated a budget of Rs 847 crore under which solar streetlights will be installed in all villages.

· Old age homes will be set up in all the districts under the ‘Swacch Sheher, Vikasit Sheher’ scheme. Housing will be provided to the homeless by building multi-storey houses.

· The Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme has been allocated Rs 700 crore.

With this, Tarkishore Prasad said – Health, education, investment in agriculture, agriculture, development of rural and urban infrastructure and development of different sections, this year's budget has been divided into these six sources. He also said that 151 factories will be set up for ethanol production in Bihar. The growth rate is expected to be 9.7 in the financial year 2022-23.

Also read: Bihar Budget 2022: Female entrepreneurs aim for special incentives

Also read: Rajasthan Budget 2022: Focus on healthcare, increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Also read: PM Modi lauds Budget 2022, says 'will help implement NEP, more'