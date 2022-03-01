  • Facebook
    Jharkhand Budget 2022: When will it be presented? What would it focus on?

    According to reports, the state budget of the Hemant Soren administration would focus this time on the poor and small farmers. The budget is projected to provide significant assistance to the poor and farmers.

    Ranchi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    The Jharkhand State Government will release the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on March 3, 2022. The budget will be presented before the legislature by State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon. Simultaneously, numerous predictions are being made ahead of the budget. According to reports, the state budget of the Hemant Soren administration would focus this time on the poor and small farmers. The budget is projected to provide significant assistance to the poor and farmers.

    In the budget, education and health may be prioritised. The administration will make every effort to guarantee that every area receives fiscal assistance.

    According to sources, the budget would provide significant assistance to farmers. Significantly, the state's 9 lakh farmers were to be included in the debt forgiveness programme. In the past budget, 5 lakh farmers were provided help in the form of loan waivers up to Rs 50,000. Simultaneously, it is projected that four lakh farmers will be eligible for debt waivers of up to one lakh rupees. Aside from this, farmers might be given additional funds for irrigation, crops, and other resources.

    The administration may explore launching a slew of new programmes for both urban and rural residents. At the same time, several announcements about Anganwadi centres, health sub-centres, schools, and colleges might be made in the budget. Road construction announcements can also be issued in rural regions. It is also claimed that the government can make budgetary provisions to refurbish government schools.

