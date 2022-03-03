Gujarat Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: New medical colleges will be constructed in Khambhalia

Gujarat's finance minister, Kanubhai Desai, presents the budget for the financial year 2022-23, before the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Per capita income has increased from 19,823 to 2,14,809 in 20 years.

A private institution is working for cow breeding. Chief Minister Gaumata announced the nutrition plan. For which an allocation of Rs. 500 crore has been announced.

Announcing the launch of the excellent school. For which allocation of 10 thousand crores.

More than 177 crore Corona vaccines were made available free of cost across the country.

In Gujarat, the BJP government will present its last budget for the state on Thursday. Gujarat will go to the polls in the month of December, so this budget is likely to be fully electoral. Gujarat's finance minister, Kanubhai Desai, presents the budget for the financial year 2022-23 on Thursday, before the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.