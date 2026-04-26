Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma voted in Ahmedabad's local body elections, urging citizens to strengthen the 'politics of development'. He expressed confidence in a BJP victory, citing the party's long-standing focus on progress in the state.

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Sunday cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad during the ongoing local body elections and urged citizens to participate in large numbers.

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Speaking to ANI, Vishwakarma said that local body elections reflect the spirit of grassroots governance and public participation. "The local body elections, representing local self-governance, are being celebrated as a festival of democracy across the entire state. Exercising one's right to vote signifies moving development forward," he said.

Highlighting the BJP's development agenda, he added, "Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the politics of development to the entire nation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is further advancing that vision. I urge the 6.5 crore citizens of Gujarat to come out, cast their votes, and strengthen the politics of development."

BJP confident of public support

On public support for the party, Vishwakarma expressed confidence in continued backing from voters. "The people of Gujarat have witnessed the state's progress from the time Modiji was Chief Minister to now. They know that if any party has prioritised development, it is the BJP. I am confident they will continue to support this path," he said.

He further asserted that the party remains firmly rooted in the state's political landscape. "The people of Gujarat have stood by the BJP for the last 25 to 30 years. A vote for the BJP is a vote for development. I am confident that citizens will once again choose development and ensure BJP's continued governance in local bodies," he said.

CM Bhupendra Patel's appeal for 100% voting

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-government institutions.

He requested all the voters of the state to vote enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy.

In his message to the citizens, CM Patel said that voting in a democracy is not only a right but also a sacred duty as a citizen.

He said that every vote will further boost the overall development of the villages, talukas, districts, and cities of the state. The Chief Minister appealed to all the voters of the state to reach their polling stations and vote, and also motivate their family members, friends, and neighbours to vote. He has called upon everyone to make this grand festival of democracy a success by taking a pledge of "100 per cent voting". The Chief Minister has made a heartfelt appeal to everyone to vote in this election of local self-government institutions to build a developed India and a developed Gujarat.

The counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)