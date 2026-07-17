The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested five more accused associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, bringing the total to 13. Radicalised by Masood Azhar's speeches, the group reportedly experimented with making explosives and succeeded twice.

Five More Jaish-e-Mohammed Accused Arrested

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested five more accused associated with the terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed from various districts of the state on Friday. The arrested accused are Bilal Abid Shera, Mohammed Aiyub Kadiwal aka Mohammed Khadiyasan, Mohammed Shafi Mukhi aka Shafi Chapi, Mohammed Hasan Karadiya aka Hasan Haidarpuri and Mohammed Aiyub Sunasara aka Mohammed Khali.

Speaking to ANI, Gujarat ATS SP K. Siddharth Singal stated that the anti-terror squad has arrested five more individuals following the initial arrest of eight suspects approximately 10 days ago from various states of the country. According to the ATS, the accused were radicalised over the past two to three years after listening to Masood Azhar's speeches. Investigators revealed that the group conducted eight experiments to manufacture explosives during this period, with two attempts proving successful. The five newly arrested suspects are currently in police remand for eight days.

Investigation Details and Modus Operandi

"About 10 days ago, we arrested eight accused. During the last 14 days of detailed interrogation and information obtained from one of the accused led us to identify five more individuals allegedly linked to the case. According to the investigation, they had become radicalised over the past two to three years after listening to speeches of Masood Azhar. The investigation found that they procured raw materials such as potassium nitrate, sulphur, coal, wires and detonators from local markets and online platforms. They then conducted around eight experiments over the past three years to make explosives, with two of those experiments succeeding. Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, five more accused were identified and arrested: Bilal Abid, Ayub Khadiwal, Mohammad Ayub, Shafi, and Hanif. The five accused were arrested the day before yesterday and produced before the court yesterday, and received eight days of police remand," said Singal.

Background of the Case: Initial Arrests

Earlier, eight accused associated with the proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested from various districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said on July 3.

According to the Gujarat ATS, the accused were actively working on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed to set up an active network in the state of Gujarat to further its terror activities.

A case has been registered against all 8 accused under sections 13, 17, 18, 38, 39 of UAPA and sections 148, 61 of BNS.

The arrested individuals have been sent to a 14-day Police remand. The accused have been identified as Ahmed Abdul Ghaziwala, Ibrahim Mohammad Hussain Ghagha, Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala, Zakaria Durrani, Mufti Faujaan Ismail Dauwa, Mohammad Amin Shera, Mohammad Abdul Rahman Saudi, and Bilal Mohammad Amar Ghagha.