A fire at the VK Pharma factory in Bharuch, Gujarat, has resulted in the deaths of two people. The incident occurred early on Wednesday, and firefighters recovered the bodies after a nearly five-hour operation to control the blaze.

Details from Fire Department

Fire Fighter, Nagar Palika, Bharuch, Mahesh K Chuna said, "At around 2:30-3 AM, I received a call about a fire. The company's name is VK Pharma. We got the fire under control and have recovered 2 dead bodies. It took almost 4 to 5 hours to control the fire."

More details are awaited (ANI)