    Grenade blast near Army camp in Punjab’s Pathankot, FIR registered against bike-borne suspect

    An FIR has been registered against a bike-borne suspect that hurled a grenade at an Army base in Pathankot.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pathankot, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
    A grenade blast occurred at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheera Paul early morning on Monday, prompting authorities to sound an alert, police said. However, no casualty was reported in the blast that took place late on Sunday night in front of Triveni gate of the cantonment, they said, PTI reported.

    An FIR has been registered in connection with the Pathankot blast, wherein a grenade was hurled at the Triveni gate of Army base station in Punjab's border district. “A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed,” news agency ANI quoted Surendra Lamba, SSP Pathankot, as saying.

    SSP Pathankot, Lamba further said late in the night some people came on motorcycles and hurled a grenade at the Triveni gate of the Indian army camp. There is currently no information about how many people were on the bike, where they came from, where they went. Security has been beefed up at all the points, he said.

    Security has been tightened across the Jammu region in the wake of the grenade attack in Pathankot. The security forces have set up checkpoints at various places on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and vehicles are being thoroughly checked.

    Two explosions had rocked the high-security technical area of Air Force Station Jammu in June this year. Two personnel sustained minor injuries in the incident. “A drone with payload in both the blasts at Jammu airfield is suspected to have dropped the explosive material,” DGP Dilbagh Singh had said, adding that the drone was being operated from a site near the scene of the attack.

    In January 2016, the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by heavily armed terrorists in which two security forces personnel died in the initial fight and another succumbed to injuries hours later.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
    Samyukta Kisan Morcha to organise Mahapanchayat in Lucknow; to discuss MSP, demand expulsion of Ajay Mishra

    Imported liquor to be cheaper in Maharashtra; excise duty slashed 50 per cent

    Group Captain Abhinanadan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra, other officers conferred gallantry awards

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises pilgrimage scheme, says 'free travel for Hindus, Muslims'

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to convene high-level meeting to examine pollution-reduction measures

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha to organise Mahapanchayat in Lucknow; to discuss MSP, demand expulsion of Ajay Mishra

    Taliban releases new religious guidelines, asks TV channels to stop shows featuring women actors

    Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win

    Imported liquor to be cheaper in Maharashtra; excise duty slashed 50 per cent

    Group Captain Abhinanadan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra, other officers conferred gallantry awards

