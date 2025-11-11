As CAQM invokes GRAP-III in Delhi due to 'Severe' air quality, Congress's Jairam Ramesh criticizes the reliance on such reactive measures, calling for tough, year-round multi-sectoral action to combat the public health crisis.

Jairam Ramesh on GRAP's Limitations

Highlighting the invocation of GRAP-III guidelines in the national capital amid rising pollution levels, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stressed that these measures have become a "dominant focus" in the clean-air action. He mentioned that the GRAP guidelines were mandated by Supreme Court in 2017 due to the rising smog incidents in New Delhi. Ramesh noted that the use of the measures was expected to become less necessary over time as year-round emission reduction improved.

"GRAP-III has just been activated in the nation's capital. Responding to the 2014-17 winter pollution crisis, the Supreme Court mandated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for emergency measures during severe smog episodes. This was notified in Jan 2017," Jairam Ramesh wrote on 'X'. "GRAP was expected to become less necessary over time as year-round emission reduction improved. Sadly, it has remained the dominant focus of clean-air action. It was initially implemented only after three consecutive "severe" days but now GRAP responds continuously to fluctuations in air quality. It is, therefore, essentially reactive," he added.

The Congress leader called for tough multi-sectoral actions with scale and speed throughout the year. He further noted that the national capital still requires more than a 60% reduction in its annual PM2.5 levels to be able to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. "The emphasis is on crisis management and not on crisis avoidance. We need tough multi-sectoral actions with scale and speed round the year and not just in Oct-Nov for change that makes a real difference and mitigates the huge hazards to public health. Delhi still requires a more than 60% reduction in its annual PM2.5 levels to be able to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, let alone the stricter WHO guidelines," Jairam Ramesh added.

CAQM Invokes Stage III Curbs

With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), categorising Delhi's air as 'Severe' category. The sub-committee of CAQM invoked the measures after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi surged from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning, citing calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable meteorological conditions as key factors behind the sudden spike.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," CAQM wrote in the release.

Restrictions Under Stage III

Under Stage III of GRAP, several additional restrictions come into force, including a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects such as roads, railways, and airports. Industries using unapproved fuels are also required to halt operations, while agencies are mandated to intensify mechanical road cleaning and dust suppression through water sprinkling.

The CAQM noted that the decision aims to "prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region" and is in addition to measures already in effect under Stages I and II. (ANI)