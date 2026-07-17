The GPSC has launched the 'Avasar' module to connect candidates who missed final selection with jobs in public and private sectors. The initiative helps those who reached the interview stage, providing a database for organisations to hire them.

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has launched the 'Avasar' module, a strategic initiative designed to connect talented candidates who missed the final selection list with alternative employment opportunities in the public and private sectors. This important announcement was made by the Secretary of the Gujarat Public Service Commission, Sudhir Patel, in Gandhinagar.

A New Opportunity for Unsuccessful Candidates

Explaining the initiative, Sudhir Patel said that candidates who reach the interview stage in the GPSC recruitment process have already cleared both the Preliminary and Main examinations. While they may not have been selected in the final result, they have already proven their competence by reaching the interview stage. GPSC has developed the Avasar module to help such candidates access employment opportunities.

Explaining the background of the module, Sudhir Patel said that the GPSC will act as an intermediary to facilitate alternative and quality employment opportunities for candidates who were unsuccessful in the final recruitment results or placed on the waiting list. These opportunities will be available in the Government of Gujarat and Government of India public sector undertakings, private companies, cooperative institutions, and other recognised organisations. The initiative aims to provide these organisations with access to hardworking, talented, and dedicated human resources while creating employment opportunities for deserving candidates.

How to Avail the 'Avasar' Benefit

He stated that prior consent from candidates is mandatory to avail the benefits of this initiative. Candidates who wish to share their details, including their name, mobile number, email address, and educational qualifications, with participating organisations will have to provide online consent by visiting the GPSC OJAS Portal at https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/. An OTP-based verification system has been introduced as a security measure. More than 18,000 candidates who were unsuccessful or placed on the waiting list in the final results of over 415 Class I and Class II recruitments completed before 1 July 2026 during the last five years can submit their consent through this module. Additionally, candidates appearing in future recruitments will be given the option to provide this consent while filling out their application forms.

Data Management and Security Protocols

GPSC has also prepared a database categorised into administrative, medical, educational, and technical cadres. Highlighting the Commission's strong commitment to data security, the Secretary stated that organisations receiving candidates' data will be permitted to use it solely for employment-related purposes and not for any other purpose. The complete responsibility for safeguarding the data will rest with the respective organisation. The Commission will provide controlled access only to eligible government departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and recognised private companies.

GPSC's Role and Legal Standing

Furthermore, GPSC will function only as a 'Medium'. Therefore, the Commission will bear no official or legal responsibility regarding employment terms, salary, or any legal disputes arising from jobs secured through this platform.

Organisations' Responsibilities and Recruitment Process

Organisations receiving candidate information from the Commission will be required to provide an undertaking that the information will be used only for providing employment opportunities and will not be shared with any third party or used for any other purpose. The respective organisation will bear complete responsibility for data security. The Commission will strictly ensure the security of candidates' data.

Only essential details such as the candidate's name, mobile number, email ID, and educational qualifications will be shared with eligible organisations registered on the platform. After receiving the information from the Commission, the concerned organisation may shortlist suitable candidates and select them through its own recruitment process. (ANI)