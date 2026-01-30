Piyush Goyal lashed out at Congress over its FTA policy, calling Jairam Ramesh's reaction 'sour grapes'. He slammed the party for failing on the EU FTA and considering joining the China-led RCEP, calling their track record a 'grave mistake'.

Goyal Slams Congress's 'Sour Grapes' on FTAs

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at the Congress party over its handling of free trade agreements (FTAs), particularly with China. Reacting to Jairam Ramesh's tweet on the India-EU FTA, Goyal used a colloquial phrase, "angoor khatte hain" (story of sour grapes), to describe Jairam Ramesh's reaction to the India-EU FTA. He stated that the party had failed to finalise the agreement, despite starting discussions in 2006 and launching them in 2007.

Goyal criticised Ramesh, saying that he is considered "anti-development" and had stalled the country's development journey as Environment Minister. Minister Goyal demanded that the Congress party answer for its actions, asking how they could have put India's interests at risk by considering an FTA with China. He questioned how the party could have considered allowing India to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which was effectively an FTA between China and India.

While speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "It's like angoor khate hai (story of sour grapes). Discussions started in 2006, launched in 2007, abandoned in 2013. They didn't even have the courage or the will to finalise an agreement. Out of fear, the UPA and Congress governments could never take decisive action. And Jairam Ramesh himself is considered anti-development, you've seen it. As an environment minister, he stalled the country's development journey. The Congress party's track record is that bad. Friends like Jairam Ramesh and parties like the Congress were pushing India to enter into an FTA with China. I want to ask them directly: How did you even think of letting India enter RCEP, which was effectively an FTA between China and India? How did you have the courage to put India at risk? This was a grave mistake by Congress. Congress must answer the people about how they were willing to harm India's interests through an FTA with China. This is the Congress track record."

'UPA's FTAs Didn't Benefit India'

Goyal highlighted the differences between the FTAs signed under the UPA government and the recently signed India-EU FTA. He criticised the Congress party's track record on free trade agreements (FTAs), saying that the party's previous FTAs with Japan and Korea have not benefited India. Goyal said, "The Congress government had signed an FTA with Japan and Korea. That FTA was so bad that our exports to those countries haven't increased at all. The products on which they gave us duty concessions are not even reaching those markets, while their imports into India have doubled... Here, 99% of everything exported from India will have zero duty. We have negotiated balanced FTAs. We have even signed FTAs with developed countries on our own terms... But unlike the Congress government, we don't sign FTAs with countries that compete with us or those with lower labour costs that would harm our manufacturers..."

'India is World's Fastest-Growing Large Economy'

Further, Union Minister has strongly lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's comment on the Indian economy being "dead", pointing out that India is currently the world's fastest-growing large economy, with a growth rate of 7-8%. He highlighted the enthusiasm of international leaders, including the EU Commissioner and the EU Council President, to improve relations with India Goyal emphasised India's achievements under the current government, citing the number of people who have come out of poverty (25 crore) and the growth of startups, which are creating jobs for the youth. He also mentioned the expansion of infrastructure across the country and the improvement in people's lives, including rising incomes and reduced taxes.

Goyal criticised the Congress party's negative mindset, saying that they fail to see India's progress and achievements. "The world's fastest-growing large economy, have you heard the statements of the EU Commissioner and EU Council President? How excited they were to improve relations with India. Today, no other economy is growing at 7-8% except India. Today, the whole world is eager to strengthen ties with India. I believe that inside our own country, there are people like Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh who disparage their own nation. They view India's achievements negatively and fail to see how the country is progressing; how 25 crore people have come out of poverty, how the youth are becoming job creators through startups, how infrastructure is expanding across the country. People's lives are improving, incomes are rising, and at the same time taxes are being reduced; income tax, GST, the burden on citizens. Efforts are being made to empower people, develop skills, and make them self-reliant through new education policies. This country is now moving forward rapidly. Congress's negative mindset can no longer stop it. That mindset kept India backward for decades. Today, no sensible person in India will fall for Congress's thinking,", Goyal said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)