Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the government, saying it seemed uninterested in running the House for the Union Budget discussion. He noted the FM's absence as the Lok Sabha was adjourned amid Opposition protests.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he came to speak on the Union Budget 2026-27, but the government and Lok Sabha Speaker appeared uninterested in running the House. He added that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was absent and said he would return at 2 PM to try speaking again.

Both Houses of Parliament were scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 today, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Speaking to the reporters, Tharoor said, "I came to speak on the Budget, but it looks like the government and the Lok Sabha Speaker are not interested in running the House. I will come again at 2 PM and try to speak in the House. The Finance Minister was not even sitting in the House, I think they knew that the House would be adjourned."

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests

Lok Sabha continued to see repeated disruptions by the Opposition benches as they demanded a discussion on the India-US trade framework in Parliament.

For the second time in a row today, Parliament saw less than 10 minutes of the session, and no discussion took place before being adjourned till 2 pm.

Just as Question hour commenced, sloganeering from the Opposition benches continued, with the MPs demanding that their issues be addressed. Speaker Birla, however, urged the MPs to maintain decorum, as there will be no bar on any MP speaking on the floor.

On No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

On Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Tharoor said it is "not in my hands" and suggested asking the party high command.

"It is not in my hands; you can ask the high command regarding this," Tharoor said.

The Opposition MPs are planning to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla in the second half of the budget session. (ANI)