Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the government's plan to roll out AI-based education from Class 3 onwards, starting this academic year, as part of PM Modi's Digital India vision unveiled at the AI Impact Festival 2025.

During the launch of the AI Impact Festival 2025 in New Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the government plans to introduce AI-based education from class 3 onwards. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "For Indians, AI is a powerful tool. Prime Minister Modi, as a visionary leader, has envisioned that, as part of Digital India, all Indian students will learn through AI. We plan to implement AI-based education from Class 3 onwards in this academic year. Gradually, it will develop, but very soon, we will be launching AI in different modules, different classes, in a big way."

The Union Education Minister walked through the AI innovation showcased by the school and college students, and said "Amazed to see the AI experiments and projects by school and college students. Our innovation Generation will strengthen India's position as a global technology powerhouse."

AI in Space Technology for Students

He also said "we have signed MoU AI in space technology for students through Atal innovation mission which is the flagship platform of government of India for innovation to learn more, a proud of our country Sudhanshu Mishra gave his vision as part of AI Impact Festival 2025 that how the students can be visionary about space using AI model isn't far away from our education curriculum."

'AI Can Never Replace the Human Mind'

Meanwhile, PCI Chairperson Justice (Rt.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, speaking on National Press Day on Sunday, said, "AI can never replace the Human Mind". The judgment, conscience and sense of responsibility which guide every journalist must prevent the spread of misinformation.

The event was graced by the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju and Secretary PCI, Shubha Gupta were also present on the occasion. (ANI)