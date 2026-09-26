GOC 101 Area, Lt Gen Mohit Waghwa, met Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik to discuss logistics, civil-military coordination, and disaster relief. The Governor lauded the Army's role and urged improved welfare for Ex-Servicemen.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 101 Area, Lt Gen Mohit Waghwa, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, and discussed issues related to logistics support, civil-military coordination and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mechanisms in the North-East.

During the meeting on Friday, the Governor appreciated the role of 101 Area, headquartered in Shillong, in ensuring combat logistics and operational coordination across the region. He lauded the Command’s prompt response during natural disasters, including floods and landslides, where rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts provided support to affected communities.

Governor Stresses on Coordination and Veteran Welfare

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic importance, the Governor stressed the need to further strengthen coordination between the Armed Forces, State Government and civil administration for effective disaster response and public welfare initiatives. He also suggested improving transit routes, communication networks and administrative infrastructure to support troop movement and border area logistics.

The Governor urged the GOC to strengthen welfare measures for Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris, with special focus on improving access to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), empanelment of state healthcare institutions and other welfare programmes.

He also highlighted the importance of resettlement and skill development initiatives, educational assistance for children of Ex-Servicemen, pension-related services and reemployment opportunities for veterans. The Governor suggested organising regular awareness camps, medical outreach programmes in remote areas and closer coordination with the Rajya Sainik Board and Zila Sainik Boards to ensure eligible veterans and their families receive available benefits.

The GOC assured the Governor of the Indian Army’s continued commitment towards maintaining coordination and extending support for the security, development and welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Governor Visits Armed Forces Goodwill Enclosures

Meanwhile, the Governor visited the Armed Forces Goodwill Enclosures at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in creating awareness among citizens and encouraging youth to join the Armed Forces.

The Governor visited various stalls showcasing defence capabilities, including the ‘Know Your Army’ Stall, Equipment Display Stall, BRO Stall, Indian Air Force Stall, NCC and Sainik School Stall.

He said such initiatives help bridge the gap between the Armed Forces and citizens by providing young people with exposure to opportunities and challenges associated with military service. The Governor also interacted with visitors and encouraged youth to explore opportunities to serve the nation with dedication and commitment. (ANI)