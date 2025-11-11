Congress leader Pawan Khera called the Centre a 'complete failure' after 360kg explosives were seized in Faridabad. He questioned the govt's silence on this and the unresolved Pulwama attack, creating an 'atmosphere of fear'.

Khera Slams 'Failed' Govt Over Explosives Haul

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday launched a scathing attack, calling the Central government a "complete failure" following recovery of 360 kgs of explosives in Haryana's Faridabad.

Speaking to ANI, Khera alleged that the government has not even answered the doubts regarding the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 yet, and such behaviour adds to the apprehensions in the minds of the citizens. Khera said, "It is very surprising and shocking that we have still not received answers as to how 350 kgs of RDX reached Pulwama. It has been more than six years now, but we have not received any answers. The then-Governor Satpal Malik raised questions on this several times, but no answers were received. Now, such large quantities of explosives, bomb-making equipment have been seized from NCR. This tells us that the government seems to be a complete failure."

Cites 'Cyber-Attack' on Delhi Flight Systems

Referring to the recent malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports the ATS data for flights, the Congress leader termed it a "cyber-attack", demanding answers from Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the string of developments in Delhi NCR. "Maybe they do not know what is happening under their nose. 5-6 days ago, 800 flights were disrupted. Experts posted on social media that this was a spoofing of the GPS system and that this was a major cyber-attack. But there has been no answer to date. Civil Aviation Minister, Home Minister, nobody is answering this. So, I am reiterating that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and everybody has apprehensions in their mind. Apprehensions appear when you get no answers," he said.

360 Kgs Explosives Seized, Two Arrested

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered about 360 kgs of inflammable material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and nabbed two accused, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, on Monday. Adil Ahmed Rather was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Accused's Mother Denies Allegations

The mother of Muzammil Shakeel denied allegations against her son and said that the family was not being allowed to meet him. Naseema, Shekeel's mother, told ANI that she wants her son to be released. "He left home about four years ago. He was working as a doctor in Delhi. We had no information about him during this time. When he was arrested, we learned about it from others. We tried to meet him, but the police did not allow us. Even my other son has been arrested. They are saying my son is a suspect in the Delhi blast. I know nothing about this. I just want both of my sons to be released," Naseema said.

Red Fort Blast; Amit Shah Chairs Security Meet

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort complex on Monday evening, claiming at least eight lives. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast. Sources said the review focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion, as well as on a possible link with the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad. (ANI)