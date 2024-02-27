Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SC issues contempt notice to Patanjali and its MD over 'misleading' advertisements of its products

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Patanjali Ayurved over the 'misleading' advertisements and imposed a complete ban on the company from publishing any product advertisements related to diseases or other medical conditions.

    Government sitting with eyes closed must take action: Supreme Court on Patanjali ads gcw
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday came own heavily on the Centre in connection with the Patanjali Ayurveda "misleading and false" advertisement case. The top court noted, "The government is sitting with its eye closed."

    Yoga Guru Ramdev's co-owned company Patanjali Ayurveda was forewarned by the Supreme Court in November of last year not to make "false" or "misleading" statements in their marketing on their medicines.

    The top court had asked the counsel appearing for the Centre to find a remedy to the issue of misleading medical advertisements. According to the Supreme Court, this kind of marketing is misleading the entire nation. "This is really regrettable. The bench said that the administration would have to act right now.

    The court ordered the corporation to immediately cease all print and electronic ads for its medications that provided false information. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has served a contempt of court notice to Patanjali Ayurved and Acharya Balakrishnan for their involvement in spreading misleading advertisements across various media platforms. They have been granted a three-week period to respond to the notice.

    The bench observed, "Despite our warning you are saying your products are better than chemical-based medicines," alluding to their earlier warning to Patanjali. The Court questioned the Ministry of Ayush's response to the deceptive ads during the hearing.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 4:03 PM IST
