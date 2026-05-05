The Government of India has signed a ₹1,476 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for five indigenous Ground-Based Mobile Electronic Systems for the Indian Army. The systems will enhance electronic warfare capabilities and support Atmanirbhar Bharat.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday inked a contract with Hyderabad-based defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of five Ground-Based Mobile Electronic Systems, worth Rs 1,476 crore, for the Indian Army.

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As per the contract, the systems should have minimum 72 percent of indigenous content.

The contract, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi.

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The system will modernise the Indian Army units and strengthen the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem of the country.

“The contract reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India in the defence sector,” an official said.

A fully indigenous, state-of-the-art system designed and developed by the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad, Ground-Based Mobile Electronic Systems is configured as an integrated ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) and ESM (Electronic Support Measures) platform. It scans the electromagnetic spectrum to detect radar emissions from enemy aircraft, air defence systems, missile batteries, surveillance radars, and other battlefield sensors.

Using advanced digital receivers and direction-finding technology, the system can search, intercept, measure, monitor, analyse, identify, and accurately locate radar emitters across required frequency bands.

The GBMES operates through a networked architecture of three Receiving Stations (RS) and one Control Station (CS), with a repeater radio link extending operational range for wider area coverage and better survivability in combat.