Government earns Rs 2,364 crore by selling scrap from offices in just 3 years, PM Modi hails initiative

The Union government through its special ‘swachhata’ campaigns generated a revenue of Rs 2,364 crore through disposal of scrap from its government offices during 2021-24.

The Union government through its special ‘swachhata’ campaigns generated a revenue of Rs 2,364 crore through disposal of scrap from its government offices during 2021-24, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. Special Campaign 4.0 generated revenue of more than Rs 650 crore in the October 2-31, 2024 period, the Minister said.

The feat was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the collective efforts. Resharing the post by Jitendra Singh on X (formally twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Commendable! By focussing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results. It shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence.”

Also read: Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

The Special Campaign 4.0 has seen cleanliness campaigns being undertaken in more than 5.97 lakh sites, which resulted in freeing 190 lakh square feet of space for effective office use.

Singh said that the special campaign 4.0 was India’s largest campaign for institutionalising swachhata and reducing pendency in the government offices and has witnessed many best practices and milestones.

He wrote, "Inspired by PM's ‘Saturation' approach in Swachhata, Special Campaign 4.0, India's largest campaign of its kind, achieves substantial outcomes including Rs 2,364 Cr (since 2021) for State exchequer simply by disposing off scrap."

The special campaign 4.0 was reviewed by the cabinet ministers, ministers of state and secretaries to the government of India providing leadership and guidance in implementation.

Also read: In biggest blindness breakthrough, Japan performs world's first stem cell-treatment to restore vision

Latest Videos