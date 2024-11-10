Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

Security forces in Bangladesh launched a crackdown on supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump as many were arrested for holding celebratory rally for Donald Trump's victory.

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 1:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

Security forces in Bangladesh launched a crackdown on supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump as many were arrested for holding celebratory rally for Donald Trump's victory. The development comes days after Trump condemned "barbaric violence" against Hindus and other minorities in the country.

According to reports, several groups in Dhaka and other cities had gathered on Friday evening to celebrate Trump’s victory in the US election but they were stopped from taking out the planned victory parades.

Videos have emerged on social media, showing police confiscating banners and posters congratulating Trump. Several individuals were arrested for their public support of the US President-elect.

Also read: Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage

Muhammad Yunus and Trump's bitterness dates back to 2016 when Yunus allegedly made a huge donation to to the Clinton Foundation ahead of Hillary’s bid for US presidency.

Grameen America, the bank’s nonprofit US flagship, which Yunus chaired, gave between $100,000 and $250,000 to the foundation, according to news agency AP. Another Grameen arm chaired by Yunus, Grameen Research, had donated between $25,000 and $50,000. 

Trump also made his displeasure with Muhammad Yunus, who then headed the finance institution Grameen Bank. "Where is the micro-finance guy from Dhaka...I heard he donated to see me lose," Trump reportedly inquired.

Donald Trump condemns attack on Bangladesh Hindus

Ever since Sheikh Hasina has been ousted from power, the attack on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh has seen a significant rise, which Yunus has termed "more political than communal".

Donald Trump has vowed to protect Hindus and minorities and has strongly condemned the violence, calling the country one that is “in a total state of chaos”.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos," Trump had written on social media platform X.

He added, "It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage shk

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage

Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for avoiding mentioning Khalistanis in Brampton temple attack dmn

Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for avoiding mentioning Khalistanis in Brampton temple attack

REVEALED How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH) gcw

REVEALED! How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH)

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024 dmn

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why snt

Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

Recent Stories

TVS iQube electric scooter gets tax exemption! Check features, prices and more gcw

TVS iQube electric scooter gets tax exemption! Check features, prices and more

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped dmn

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped

Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on RBA

Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon