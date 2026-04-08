Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 died in a fire, have been granted bail in a document forgery case. They previously got bail in the fire case and are set to be released from jail.

Nightclub Owners Secure Bail

The Mapusa JMFC Court in Goa has granted bail to accused Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra in a document forgery case registered by Mapusa Police, their lawyer Parag Rao told ANI. Bail was granted on execution of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each. The case dealt with the alleged forgery of a no-objection certificate (NOC).

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Earlier on April 1, the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge at Merces, Goa, granted regular bail to the Luthra brothers in connection with the alleged nightclub fire incident in Goa. They are set to be released from the Central Jail at Colvale today. The Luthra brothers are co-owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, in which 25 people died, and several others were injured in a fire on December 6, 2025.

On March 24, the district court at Mapusa in North Goa granted bail to Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub. Gupta, who was arrested in New Delhi over three months ago, secured bail, his lawyer Rohan Desai told ANI.

Details of the Criminal Case

Earlier, on December 16, last year, the Luthra brothers were brought from Delhi to Goa after being deported from Thailand. The government initiated criminal proceedings against the club owners over alleged negligence and violation of mandatory safety norms after a fire at the Arpora nightclub on December 6.

The Goa Police had filed a criminal case dated December 7 at the Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa, under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Official Negligence and Illegal Construction

The Goa government had dismissed Arpora Village Panchayat Sarpanch, Roshan Redkar, and Panchayat Secretary of Arpora-Nagoa Village Panchayat, Raghuvir Bagkar, from service, finding "persistent negligence" in the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' fire case. The report said that the Birch establishment was initially operated in a temporary shed and was converted into a nightclub "without any conversion sanad or approved building plans." (ANI)