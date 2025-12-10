Ajay Gupta, accused in the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25, was arrested and taken to a Delhi court. INTERPOL has issued a blue corner notice for the absconding owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who are believed to be in Thailand.

Ajay Gupta, the arrested accused in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire incident, which claimed 25 lives, is being taken to the Saket district court in New Delhi for remand proceedings on Wednesday. He was detained by the Goa Police on Tuesday.

The development comes days after the massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant.

Investigation and Police Action

The Government of Goa formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Earlier, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Gupta. When the police team visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding; a non-bailable arrest warrant was subsequently issued against him.

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

INTERPOL Notice for Absconding Owners

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place, state police said on Tuesday.

The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Official Statements

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll."

"The Goa Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused," Goa police said in a statement. (ANI)