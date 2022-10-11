Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa mulls new rule telling bars to arrange cab drop for drunk customers

    If people are inebriated, pub and bar owners should not let them go in their own vehicle but arrange a cab to take them safely to their destination, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 8:17 AM IST

    Goa government is set to come up with a new rule to control accidents caused by drunken driving. Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho suggested that pub and bar owners provide transport facilities to drunk customers. The proposed rule envisions that bar owners need to arrange transport for customers who consume alcohol beyond the limit and send them safely to their residences. 

    Also Read: 'Order very clear': Supreme Court refuses to lift ban on firecrackers

    The minister's remarks came while speaking at a Road Safety Week event. It is the pub and bar owners' responsibility to ensure that intoxicated people do not drive, Godinho said, adding that the new rule aimed at people's safety will be implemented strictly when adopted. 

    To note, Godinho had announced this plan last year as well, but it was not implemented. Recently, the police have been increasing night-time checks and charging fines from drunk drivers. 

    If people are inebriated, pub and bar owners should not let them go in their own vehicle but arrange a cab to take them safely to their destination, Godinho said, adding that people can pick up their vehicles the following day from the bar.

    According to the minister, if such rules exist and are being followed in Western countries, why cannot the same be implemented in Goa? While stating that the new rule would apply to tourists, Godinho said innocent lives were lost due to drunken driving.

    The number of accidents caused by drunk driving is alarming in Goa. At least 20 per cent of the cases that come to Goa Medical College are related to drunk driving. Therefore, Godinho said that he had directed Regional Transport Officers to be impartial and vigilant regarding drink and drive cases. He also said that officials had been instructed to strictly implement the rule and impose heavy fines in cases related to drunk driving.

    Also Read: New Parliament building to miss deadline, likely to be ready by Budget session next year

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 8:17 AM IST
