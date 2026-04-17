A massive fire on Thursday engulfed three cottages near a beachside property in the Mandrem area of Goa. Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze, as confirmed by the Pernem Fire Station incharge. Details are awaited.

Massive Fire in Mandrem

A massive fire broke out at three cottages near a beachside property in the Mandrem area of Goa on Thursday, officials said. After receiving the information, the emergency teams rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

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Emergency Response Underway

Pernem Fire Station incharge Namdev Pawar said, "Fire broke out at three cottages near a beachside property in Mandrem. Emergency teams are rushing to the spot to bring the situation under control."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)