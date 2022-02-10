  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: What G-O-A means for PM Modi, he explains

    Modi said the Congress government did not liberate Goa for 15 years after Independence and the people of the state kept fighting. "From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa," he added.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 8:45 PM IST
    Ahead of the Goa assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand rally in Mapusa on Thursday and took a dig at the Opposition. He said for Goa, phrases like 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' unexpectedly came out of his mouth, but today, these phrases have become the resolution for many. He said, "For us, GOA mean governance, opportunities, and aspirations."

    Adding further, Modi said the Congress government did not liberate Goa for 15 years after Independence and the people of the state kept fighting. "From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa," he added. "Previously, governments did not consider infrastructure development and reigned for 5-6 decades. Many administrations have come to power at the national level, but none have recognised the importance of Goa more than the BJP," Modi added.

    Speaking about the schemes, Modi said Goa had completed 100% coverage in vaccination and excelled in Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission and other initiatives. He said that when the government moves forward with a 100% coverage target, all discrimination based on caste and religion is eliminated. Modi asserted that the job done by the Bharatiya Janata Party government was long overdue and it has launched a new infrastructure development plan in Goa. He further said over 100 projects for intercity electric buses have been approved and Goa tourism is growing, and so is India's economy.

    He said that he missed former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. "Whenever I come to Goa, I miss Manohar Parrikar. I also remember Francis D’Souza," he said.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 9:02 PM IST
