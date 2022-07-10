Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Congress accused Michael Lobo, Digamber Kamat of 'hobnobbing with BJP'

    The Congress party alleged that Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and former chief minister Digamber Kamat were hatching a conspiracy against the party by hobnobbing with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Goa Congress sacks heavyweights Michael Lobo, Digamber Kamat for 'hobnobbing with BJP'
    Panaji, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 9:39 PM IST

    Politics in Goa witnessed a significant churn on Sunday when the Congress party said it would take action against Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and former chief minister Digamber Kamat from the party. 

    The Congress party alleged that Lobo, who was removed from the post of Leader of Opposition, and Kamat were hatching a conspiracy against the party by hobnobbing with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Congress's Goa desk in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, made the announcement a day ahead of the state assembly session. He claimed that there was a conspiracy to engineer a split in the party. 

    Rao said that besides Lobo and Kamat, three other party MLAs had gone "incommunicado". 

    The development caps speculation all day long that some Congress MLAs in the 40-member House may jump ship to the BJP. 
     
    "Former chief minister Digambar Kamat and LoP Michael Lobo were hatching a conspiracy to ensure defection in Congress in Goa by hobnobbing with the BJP. The party has removed Lobo from the post of the Leader of Opposition," Rao said.

    The party will also take action against both Lobo and Kamat.

    To note, the Congress party currently has 11 MLAs in Goa.   
     
    Besides Kamat and Lobo, three more party MLAs -- Rajesh Faldesai, Delialah Lobo and Kedar Naik -- have gone incommunicado. Five other MLAs -- Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes, Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa, Carlose Alvares Ferreira -- were present for the press conference.

    One MLA, Aleixo Sequeira, is in touch with Congress leaders and still very much with the party, Rao said. 

    Currently, the ruling BJP has 20 MLAs. The party also enjoys the support of two MGP MLAs and three Independents. The Congress party had won 11 seats in the last assembly polls held in February this year.  

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
