Goa CM Pramod Sawant urges all political parties to unite for the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He calls it a 'watershed moment' for gender equity, aligning with PM Modi's vision for women-led development and governance.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued a formal appeal to the leadership of political allies and opposition parties, alongside Members of Parliament, seeking a united front for the historic implementation of women's legislative representation. With a special sitting of Parliament scheduled to commence on April 16th, the Chief Minister emphasised that the nation is at a "watershed moment" in its democratic journey. In alignment with the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus has now shifted toward giving effect to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, a landmark reform enacted in 2023.

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A Call for Unity Beyond Politics

Sawant noted that the progress of any society is intrinsically linked to the extent to which women are empowered to lead and shape decisions, making it imperative that legislative bodies reflect the excellence women are already demonstrating across all sectors. The Chief Minister highlighted that following extensive consultations with constitutional experts, this move is a decisive step toward fulfilling a long-standing national commitment that will deepen democratic participation and bring renewed energy to governance.

Stating that this initiative transcends political differences, he called for collective action to demonstrate a shared commitment to gender equity for future generations. He urged all stakeholders to present a constructive voice in favour of this transformative initiative, further strengthening the country's democratic foundations in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision for a developed nation.

Implementation and Constitutional Framework

The Centre plans to introduce amendments aimed at increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with a proposal to reserve at least 273 seats for women. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about one third) reserved for women.

The Union Cabinet has already approved a draft amendment bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, paving the way for its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed amendment guarantees a 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, including reserved quotas for SC/ST women, which is an important step towards greater gender representation in Indian politics.