GMR Airports will formally assume operations of Nagpur's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport next month, its fifth in India. The handover from MIHAN India Ltd is expected to boost infrastructure and connectivity for Central India.

In a significant development for central India's aviation sector, GMR Airports Limited is set to formally assume operations of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur next month, marking the addition of its fifth airport in India, said the release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

GMR Expands Portfolio with Nagpur Airport

The airport is currently managed by MIHAN India Limited (MIL), a joint venture between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), a Maharashtra government undertaking. The transition to GMR, one of India's leading private airport operators, is expected to be completed in December 2025. With this takeover, Nagpur will join GMR's existing portfolio that includes Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad), Goa International Airport (Mopa), and Bidar Airport in Karnataka.

A Strategically Located Hub

Nagpur remains one of only three international airports in Maharashtra, alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Pune International Airport. Its strategic location within city limits, seamless connectivity via road and the Nagpur Metro, and full compliance with standards set by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and International Air Transport Association (IATA) make it a key aviation hub in the region.

Boosting Regional Connectivity and Economy

At present, the airport is served by five airlines, three domestic and two international carriers, reflecting steady growth in passenger traffic and route network. Industry experts believe the privatisation and handover to GMR will accelerate infrastructure upgrades, attract new airlines, and expand both domestic and international connectivity.

The move is seen as a pivotal step in transforming Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport into a major regional aviation powerhouse and a vital gateway for central India. As Nagpur, often called the "Zero Mile City," prepares for this new chapter, travellers and stakeholders are optimistic about enhanced facilities and a significant boost to the city's economic and tourism potential. (ANI)