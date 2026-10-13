Uttarakhand has installed its first-ever early warning system to monitor Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risks at Vasundhara Tal in Chamoli district. The system aims to strengthen disaster management through scientific monitoring and timely warnings.

Uttarakhand has completed the first phase of installing an early warning system at Vasundhara Tal in Chamoli district to strengthen monitoring of potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risks, the state government said on Tuesday.

A scientific and technical team deployed to install the system successfully completed its mission and returned despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain in the high Himalayan region. The team installed several advanced sensors in and around the glacial lake.

Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, welcomed the team at the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Tuesday. According to the state government, this is the first time an early warning system has been installed at a glacial lake in Uttarakhand. The system is expected to strengthen scientific monitoring of potential hazards and support timely warnings for vulnerable areas.

Strengthening Disaster Management

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan had flagged off the team on September 29. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said identifying potential threats from glacial lakes in advance was crucial for a mountainous state like Uttarakhand. He said the state was strengthening its disaster management system through modern technology, scientific research and institutional coordination.

The installation at Vasundhara Tal marks a step towards monitoring risks in the high Himalayan region, issuing timely warnings and improving the safety of people living in vulnerable areas, he added. The Chief Minister further said the state government was encouraging the adoption of modern technologies in disaster management in collaboration with scientific institutions. The initiative was undertaken on the directions of Chief Minister Dhami and Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik. (ANI)