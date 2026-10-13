Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai alleged the Modi govt is anti-Tamil Nadu following L Murugan's resignation. Murugan, however, stated he resigned to strengthen the BJP at the grassroots level in the state for the 2029 general elections.

Modi govt consistently acted against TN's interests: Jothimani

Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government has consistently acted against the interests of Tamil Nadu, its language, culture and economy. Speaking to ANI following the resignation of former Union Minister of State L Murugan, she claimed that the BJP leader never defended the sentiments and rights of the people of the State.

"I personally have a lot of respect for Murugan ji because we come from neighbouring districts. However, as a BJP minister, Murugan ji never defended the sentiments and rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. The Modi government, especially Modi ji and the BJP, has consistently acted against the interests of Tamil Nadu, its language, culture and economy. They are, in fact, against the people of Tamil Nadu. Even now, we are fighting to get the funds due to us for school education. For us, it hardly matters whether there is a BJP minister in the Union Cabinet or not," she said.

Further, she speculated whether Murugan was asked to step down from his position, as Tamil Nadu has never responded to the BJP positively. "Perhaps Murugan ji was asked to step down because Tamil Nadu will never respond favourably to Narendra Modi ji and the BJP. I personally believe that Tamil Nadu should have representation in the Union Cabinet. However, I believe Murugan ji might have been asked to step down," she said.

The remarks came after Union Minister of State L Murugan announced his resignation from his ministry as well as his membership in the Rajya Sabha.

Murugan aims to build grassroots momentum for BJP

Earlier today, Former Union Minister of State L. Murugan on Tuesday said that his decision to resign from the Union Council of Ministers and Rajya Sabha seat is entirely aimed at returning to Tamil Nadu to build grassroots momentum for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Speaking to ANI, Murugan said that the public's enthusiasm upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the State encouraged him to dedicate himself full-time to state-level organisational work. "I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing my desire to go to Tamil Nadu. I want to strengthen my party in the state and prepare the ground for the 2029 elections. Our Prime Minister has always taken Tamil pride to the global level. Two days ago, our Prime Minister also visited Tamil Nadu. I witnessed the people's enthusiasm, love and affection towards him. Therefore, I thought I should go there and work more extensively to strengthen our party. I requested the Prime Minister to relieve me of my ministerial responsibilities and send me to the state to strengthen the party," he said. (ANI)