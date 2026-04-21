GJM chief Bimal Gurung signalled a shift toward the BJP after Amit Shah promised a constitutional resolution for Gorkha issues. Gurung praised the BJP's roadmap and slammed WB CM Mamata Banerjee for neglecting the hills despite outreach attempts.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on Tuesday signalled a decisive shift toward the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent outreach to the Darjeeling Hills. Gurung's comments come in the wake of Shah's virtual address on April 15, where the Home Minister promised a constitutional resolution to the long-standing Gorkha issues and the withdrawal of politically motivated cases.

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Gurung Praises BJP's Roadmap, Criticises TMC

Speaking with ANI, expressing satisfaction with the Home Minister's speech, Gurung noted that the BJP's roadmap for the region surpassed his party's expectations.

Gurung took a sharp dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of neglecting the hills despite multiple attempts at dialogue. Gurung claimed that the GJM reached out to the Chief Minister three times for discussions, but she failed to respond or attend scheduled meetings.

Gurung highlighted that while legal cases against Gorkha leaders remain a hurdle, Amit Shah's focus was squarely on providing a "permanent political solution" (PPS). The GJM chief stated that the clarity provided by the Centre would allow his organisation to work "more efficiently" toward their goals. Speaking to ANI, Gurung said, "It was better than what we thought, and we will now work more efficiently. There's a case, but he talked about the solution. We called Mamata Banerjee thrice, but she did not come. Now, the BJP will come to the government, so what is there to speak with Mamata Banerjee?"

Electoral Stakes in West Bengal

The Gorkha issues have once again taken centre stage as West Bengal heads toward a high-stakes election. Amit Shah has assured the hills that a BJP-led state government (which he predicts will form by May 5, 2026) will prioritise the Gorkha identity and withdraw past agitation-related cases. By aligning firmly with the BJP, Gurung is betting on the Centre's promise of a constitutional framework that gives Gorkhas administrative and political control over their territory--a move that significantly isolates the TMC in the northern hills.

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

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