Give Sanskrit national language status along with Hindi, demands BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Hamirpur Pushpendra Singh Chandel on Monday demanded that both, Sanskrit and Hindi, should be given the national language status.

The BJP MP raised the matter in Lok Sabha, saying that currently, there is no national language in India. However, Article 343 of the Constitution has laid down that the official language of the Union should be Hindi in Devanagari script. He highlighted aside from the official language, 22 other languages have been recognised, including Hindi but not English.

According to Chandel, India is in its 75th year of independence and aims to become a developed country by 2047. He added that it's impossible to build the future without first researching the past.

Chandel said, "India's culture is timeless, and there's continuity. If the country is to progress towards a great goal, all its members must work together in harmony, and dialogue is the key to achieving harmony. Language is the prime vehicle for dialogue," explained Chandel.

There are many languages in the country; however, no other language has the capacity to achieve social cohesion that Sanskrit has, he said.

"When the aim is to make the country developed, Chandel claimed, then knowledge of India's past and the cultural fragrance is not possible without Sanskrit."

"Sanskrit is a language that promotes a sense of togetherness across nations and shows the way to a better future for the country. Sanskrit, along with Hindi, should be designated as a national language, and all efforts should be made to promote its use among the general public," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)

