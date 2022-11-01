MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon

Refusing to link it to the ongoing controversy over Hindi as the medium of instruction, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that work on the new textbooks in Tamil began last year and would be completed in a month's time.

Amid the raging controversy over the medium of instruction for the Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery course, MBBS students in Tamil Nadu may soon be reading their first-year textbooks in Tamil.

Refusing to link it to the ongoing controversy over Hindi as the medium of instruction, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that work on the new textbooks in Tamil began last year and would be completed in a month's time. "It is not an outcome of what Union Home Minister Amit Shah or the Parliamentary Panel on Official Language said," he clarified.

He further said that the MBBS in Tamil would be introduced in the new medical college that will be inaugurated in the state capital Chennai soon, only after the central government gives the go-ahead. There are six more medical colleges that are under construction in other parts of the state, and efforts are on to ensure that Tamil is used as a medium of language in them.

Earlier last month, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in India to start a portion of the MBBS course in Hindi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released three textbooks in Hindi for imparting medical education. He went on to say that this would bring a major positive change in the country

While releasing the Hindi textbooks in three MBBS subjects, he had said that lakhs of students would now be able to study in their own language, thereby opening many doors of opportunities for them.

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the ruling BJP at the Centre have been at loggerheads over the Parliamentary Panel on Official Language's recommendation that technical and non-technical higher education institutes, including IITs, should have the medium of instruction in Hindi in Hindi-speaking states and respective local languages in other parts of India.

The MK Stalin-led government had on October 18 introduced a resolution against the "imposition" of Hindi, which was unanimously passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly. The resolution argued that the recommendation submitted to President Droupadi Murmu are against the state languages, including Tamil, and also against the interest of people who speak those languages.

