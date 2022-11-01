Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon

    Refusing to link it to the ongoing controversy over Hindi as the medium of instruction, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that work on the new textbooks in Tamil began last year and would be completed in a month's time. 

    MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 9:12 AM IST

    Amid the raging controversy over the medium of instruction for the Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery course, MBBS students in Tamil Nadu may soon be reading their first-year textbooks in Tamil.

    Refusing to link it to the ongoing controversy over Hindi as the medium of instruction, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that work on the new textbooks in Tamil began last year and would be completed in a month's time. "It is not an outcome of what Union Home Minister Amit Shah or the Parliamentary Panel on Official Language said," he clarified.

    Also Read: Fact check: Is Indian Railways running a lucky draw? Here's the truth

    He further said that the MBBS in Tamil would be introduced in the new medical college that will be inaugurated in the state capital Chennai soon, only after the central government gives the go-ahead. There are six more medical colleges that are under construction in other parts of the state, and efforts are on to ensure that Tamil is used as a medium of language in them. 

    Earlier last month, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in India to start a portion of the MBBS course in Hindi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released three textbooks in Hindi for imparting medical education. He went on to say that this would bring a major positive change in the country

    While releasing the Hindi textbooks in three MBBS subjects, he had said that lakhs of students would now be able to study in their own language, thereby opening many doors of opportunities for them.

    The DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the ruling BJP at the Centre have been at loggerheads over the Parliamentary Panel on Official Language's recommendation that technical and non-technical higher education institutes, including IITs, should have the medium of instruction in Hindi in Hindi-speaking states and respective local languages in other parts of India.

    The MK Stalin-led government had on October 18 introduced a resolution against the "imposition" of Hindi, which was unanimously passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly.   The resolution argued that the recommendation submitted to President Droupadi Murmu are against the state languages, including Tamil, and also against the interest of people who speak those languages.

    Also Read: IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night; Check details

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children AJR

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple...' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children

    DU admission 2022 second merit list released know how to check important dates more gcw

    DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; know how to check, important dates & more

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here - adt

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University to release round 2 allotment list of CSAS after 10 pm - adt

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University to release round 2 allotment list of CSAS after 10 pm

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here - adt

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here

    Recent Stories

    Cars to properties salaries birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan towering net worth will leave you shocked drb

    Cars to properties, salaries, birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s towering net worth will leave you shocked

    Elon Musk who runs four other companies will now be Twitter CEO gcw

    Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO

    Harmful effects of using dry shampoo on your hair sur

    Harmful effects of using dry shampoo on your hair

    Daily Horoscope for November 1 2022 aries taurus pisces and more gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2022: Keep calm Aries; be careful Taurus, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for November 1 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon