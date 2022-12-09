Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    White House urged to translate Joe Biden's speeches in Hindi, other Asian languages: Report

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    A Presidential Commission has urged the White House to translate all of President Joe Biden's speeches into Hindi and many other languages from the region, which are spoken by an increasing number of Americans, given the growing influence of Asian Americans in domestic US politics. 

    During its meeting this week, the President's Advisory Commission on Asian-Americans (AA), Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (NHPI) made a recommendation. During the meeting, Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria made a proposal that the commission accepted. 

    A successful entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, Bhutoria, is now a member of the President's Advisory Commission on AA and NHPI.

    During the meeting, the commission recommended that transcripts of important key speeches delivered by the President and Vice President of the United States be translated into multiple AA and NHPI languages and made available on the White House website as soon as possible, preferably within a week.

    The commission recommends Hindi, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese,  Tagalog, and Mandarin as languages. 

    It also urged the White House to share the translated speeches with the media and community outreach organisations via the White House Office of Public Engagement.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
