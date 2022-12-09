White House urged to translate Joe Biden's speeches in Hindi, other Asian languages: Report

The President's and Vice President's speeches are only available in English, making them inaccessible to the over 25.1 million people with limited English proficiency. They are not currently being translated into their respective languages.

A Presidential Commission has urged the White House to translate all of President Joe Biden's speeches into Hindi and many other languages from the region, which are spoken by an increasing number of Americans, given the growing influence of Asian Americans in domestic US politics.

During its meeting this week, the President's Advisory Commission on Asian-Americans (AA), Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (NHPI) made a recommendation. During the meeting, Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria made a proposal that the commission accepted.

A successful entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, Bhutoria, is now a member of the President's Advisory Commission on AA and NHPI.

During the meeting, the commission recommended that transcripts of important key speeches delivered by the President and Vice President of the United States be translated into multiple AA and NHPI languages and made available on the White House website as soon as possible, preferably within a week.

The commission recommends Hindi, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Mandarin as languages.

It also urged the White House to share the translated speeches with the media and community outreach organisations via the White House Office of Public Engagement.

