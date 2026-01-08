Union Minister Giriraj Singh and MP CM Mohan Yadav attended the National Textiles Ministers' Conference in Guwahati, inaugurating a handloom exhibition. Yadav is also set to discuss a wildlife exchange program between Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

National Textiles Conference and Exhibition Inaugurated

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the National Textiles Ministers' Conference 2026 in Guwahati on Thursday. They also inaugurated the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition on the occasion, describing it as a vibrant glimpse of India's rich art, traditions, and craftsmanship.

"Today, I, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and the Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition during the National Textile Ministers' Conference in Guwahati. This exhibition presents a powerful glimpse of India's art, traditions, and craftsmanship. Our vision is clear to strengthen India's heritage while ensuring continuous progress and development," Union Minister Giriraj Singh said in a post on X.

Madhya Pradesh, Assam to Discuss Wildlife Exchange

According to an official release, Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav will also hold discussions with the Assam government on the exchange of wildlife between the two states.

Chief Minister Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh and Assam earlier held meaningful deliberations on wildlife exchange. During these discussions, consensus was reached on the reintroduction of wild buffalo that have become extinct in Madhya Pradesh, as well as on bringing rhinoceroses to the state. At the request of Assam's Chief Wildlife Warden, agreement was also reached to transfer tigers and crocodiles from Madhya Pradesh to Assam. Both states have submitted their respective proposals to the Central Government in this regard. The CM added that cooperation and partnership with Assam in the fields of eco-tourism and wildlife tourism would expand in the near future. These issues will be discussed with the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion.

Conference to Deliberate on Textile Sector Growth

The two-day National Textile Conference being held in Guwahati will deliberate on promoting investment in the textile sector, employment generation, innovation, skill development, textile production aligned with modern demand and collaborative models among states.

The primary objective of the conference is to accelerate the holistic development and expansion of India's textile industry. Detailed discussions will be held on areas ranging from traditional handloom and handicrafts to modern textiles, ready-made garments, technical textiles, and export potential.

During the conference, CM Yadav will also present Madhya Pradesh's textile policy, industry-friendly environment, investment opportunities, and available resources on a national platform.

The conference will also facilitate the exchange of best practices among states and open new avenues for partnerships in the textile sector.